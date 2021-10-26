Insurance Groups Call On Gov't For Innovation Fund

By Martin Croucher (October 26, 2021, 3:36 PM BST) -- A coalition of British insurance trade bodies has called on the government to invest in technology start-ups within the sector to help boost the wider economy. Six lobby groups have written to John Glen, economic secretary to the Treasury, ahead of the autumn Budget on Oct. 27, calling for funding to be made available for Britain's burgeoning insurance technology sector. The groups support a funding proposal designed to back innovation in insurance through Innovate UK, a public body responsible for providing cash to start-up organizations. Its parent organization, UK Research and Innovation, provided £3.1 billion ($4.3 billion) in grants in the financial year...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS