Dentons To Expand In SE Asia With Vietnam Combination

By Kevin Penton (October 26, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Dentons is looking to enter the Vietnamese cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, announcing Tuesday that it is looking to combine with Vietnamese law firm LuatViet. Dentons plans to partner with LuatViet, which is led by founder and managing partner Tran Duy Canh and features three partners and more than 30 legal professionals, according to Tuesday's announcement. The two firms have a history of working together, advising clients in areas such as corporate law, banking and finance, and mergers and acquisitions, said Elliott Portnoy, Dentons' global CEO, in a statement Tuesday. "Combining with LuatViet, with whom we have worked for years,...

