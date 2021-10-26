European Union Cops Bust €20M Employment Fraud Ring

By Joanne Faulkner (October 26, 2021, 5:29 PM BST) -- Police forces in several European Union countries have smashed a gang that exploited construction workers, committing widespread fraud and causing more than €20 million ($23.2 million) in damages, the bloc's law enforcement agency said Tuesday. Europol said that a large organized crime group involved in fraud and money laundering had been dismantled after police forces searched 34 sites in Belgium, Italy and Luxembourg on Oct.19. They also arrested 12 people: 10 in Belgium and 2 in Italy. Money held in more than 350 bank accounts, expensive cars and real estate were also seized, the agency said. Some €10.6 million held in 16...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS