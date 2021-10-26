Investor Says Litigation Funding Co. Squandered $10M

By Carolina Bolado (October 26, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- An investor in litigation advance lender KrunchCash has accused the company of misdirecting its $10 million investment, concealing information and threatening to scuttle litigation and put the investment further at risk. In a suit filed Monday in Florida federal court, Pursuit Special Credit Opportunity Fund LP said KrunchCash LLC, its subsidiary KC PCRD Fund LLC and owner Jeffrey Hackman have for the past two years made repeated threats of sabotaging litigation in which Pursuit had invested while concealing recoveries on other funding advances and misappropriating funds from Pursuit to support KrunchCash's operations. "For nearly two years, KrunchCash and Hackman repeatedly demanded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS