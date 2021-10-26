NY Gov.'s Office Taps Local Firm To Probe Harassment Claims

By Sarah Martinson (October 26, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- New York City law firm Calcagni Kanefsky LLP has been picked to independently investigate workplace complaints in the New York Governor's Office as part of new anti-harassment and anti-discrimination initiatives in state government, Democratic state Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. The firm will probe any claims of inappropriate workplace conduct like unlawful discrimination, harassment and retaliation in the governor's executive chambers and will report findings and recommendations for disciplinary action to the counsel's office, according to Hochul. Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday that local law firm Calcagni Kanefsky LLP has been chosen to independently investigate any claims of unlawful...

