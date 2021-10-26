Leafly Wins Challenge To Fla.'s Medical Pot Online Order Rule

By Sarah Jarvis (October 26, 2021, 2:46 PM EDT) -- A Florida administrative law judge has ruled that the state's health department must immediately stop relying on a policy preventing medical marijuana companies from using Leafly and other sites for online orders, finding that the state agency's policy constitutes an unadopted rule. Administrative Law Judge Suzanne Van Wyk said in a final order filed Monday that Leafly Holdings Inc. proved that a statement included in letters to medical marijuana treatment centers from the Florida Department of Health is an unpromulgated rule. The agency, which regulates medical marijuana in the state, had said in those letters that contracting with a third party...

