Toshiba, Patentee Spar At POP Over IPR Fee Deadline

By Tiffany Hu (October 26, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Toshiba has urged the precedent-setting panel for the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to find that confirmation of a wire transfer through a system owned by the Federal Reserve banks is enough to establish that a company has paid the fees for challenging a patent at the board. Last month, the PTAB's Precedential Opinion Panel, or POP, said it would review a split June ruling by the board that denied Toshiba's petition for inter partes review of a Monument Peak Ventures LLC image capture and processing patent over a late fee payment. The POP added that it would address whether a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS