Crypto Exchange Coinlist Hits $1.5B Valuation In Series A

By Charlie Innis (October 26, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency listing and exchange platform Coinlist said Tuesday it nabbed $100 million at a $1.5 billion valuation in a Series A funding round, adding that it aims to use the funding to expand operations globally. Venture capital firm Accomplice and investment firm Agman co-led the fundraise, along with over a dozen more investors participating in the round, including the platform's "closest partners and most active users," according to the announcement. The startup said it plans to use the money to scale up its operations and services across the world and support some of its newer products like its loyalty rewards program, Coinlist Karma....

