Fed. Circ. Did Not Upend Indefiniteness Test, Justices Told

By Tiffany Hu (October 27, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Oki Data Americas Inc. is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reject an appeal over whether the Federal Circuit has created a new standard on indefiniteness, saying the appeals court "faithfully applied" the standards set forth in the high court's Nautilus ruling. In a response brief filed Tuesday, Oki Data said Infinity Computer Products Inc.'s certiorari petition last month against the Federal Circuit's February decision invalidating parts of four fax machine patents as indefinite was "premised on misstatements of fact." The appeals court had found that it was impossible to tell the patent claims' exact bounds and that Infinity took conflicting...

