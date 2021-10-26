Wash. AG Accuses Chicken Producers Of Pricing Conspiracy

By Matthew Perlman (October 26, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The Washington state attorney general's office on Tuesday sued the producers of nearly all the chicken sold for meat in the U.S., accusing them of conspiring to inflate prices and coordinate supply, in the latest case targeting the broiler chicken industry. The office filed suit in King County Superior Court, accusing 19 chicken producers, including Tyson Foods, Pilgrim's Pride and Perdue Farms, along with data processing company Agri Stats, of violating state consumer protection and antitrust law. According to the complaint, the producers, which account for 95% of the broiler chickens sold in the U.S., began scheming as early as 2008...

