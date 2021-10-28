Flanax Trademark Case Exposes Circuit Rifts, High Court Told

By Christopher Cole (October 28, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Virginia drugmaker has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a ruling that allowed Bayer AG to keep pursuing a long-running trademark battle over a brand name that the pharma giant markets in Mexico, saying the case reveals a lower court split. Belmora LLC, which markets a pain medication using the brand "Flanax," has been fighting litigation Bayer filed to stop the smaller company's use of the name in the U.S. market, where Belmora's drug competes with Bayer's Aleve brand. The legal tangle in the appellate courts involves the Lanham Act's reach in other countries. Belmora says Bayer, through a...

