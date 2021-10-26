EPA To Designate PFAS As Hazardous In New Rule

By Clark Mindock (October 26, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced it is taking steps toward regulating toxic so-called forever chemicals as hazardous waste under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, a move the agency said will help strengthen accountability for polluters. The agency said it is initiating the process of adding four per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, as hazardous constituents under RCRA, which will subject them to corrective actions under the statute and establish a base for further efforts to regulate PFAS as hazardous waste in the future. In addition, the agency said it would engage in rulemaking to clarify that RCRA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS