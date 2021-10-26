Leader Of $30M Drug Money Laundering Scheme Gets 15 Yrs.

By J. Edward Moreno (October 26, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A man accused of participating in a conspiracy to launder at least $30 million in drug money was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Xizhi Li, 48, allegedly led the conspiracy to launder money on behalf of transnational drug trafficking organizations from 2009 to 2019. According to prosecutors, Li made agreements with drug traffickers to move money through a system of foreign and domestic front companies and fraudulent bank accounts. Once the agreement was made, Li and his co-conspirators would allegedly move the money through "mirror transactions" in the system Li built in order...

