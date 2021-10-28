Norton Rose Poaches Financial Partner From Dentons

By Irene Madongo (October 28, 2021, 12:05 PM BST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright has recruited a structured finance expert from from rivals Dentons to become a partner in the law firm, in a bid to boost its banking and finance practice. Yusuf Battiwala, who has extensive experience in covering structured finance, advises on asset classes such as credit, equities and commodities, Norton Rose said. The new recruit also advises industry bodies, including the International Swaps and Derivatives Association and the International Islamic Financial Market, and counts banks and funds among his list of clients, the law firm added. He also advises on law reform for the derivatives markets, including in Egypt...

