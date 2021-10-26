Full DC Circ. Digs Deep Into If Transfers Trigger Title VII Bias

By Nadia Dreid (October 26, 2021, 11:17 PM EDT) -- A full D.C. Circuit panel spent nearly three hours Tuesday morning delving deep into the hypotheticals of employment discrimination to determine whether transferring or refusing to transfer an employee based on their race or gender violates Title VII. While a regular three-judge panel has already ruled against Mary Chambers — a child support enforcement specialist in the District of Columbia's Office of the Attorney General — earlier this year, the court decided to come back for a second whack at its original decision, which found that she hadn't proved that being denied a transfer based on a protected characteristic — in this...

