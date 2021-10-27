Gov't-Backed Master Trust 'Certification' Scheme Launches

By Martin Croucher (October 27, 2021, 11:39 AM BST) -- A pensions industry trade body said on Wednesday that it has launched a new certification regime for multi-employer retirement savings plans, as part of a wider government-backed drive to increase consolidation within the sector. The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association will issue standardized "self-certificates" that defined benefit master trusts can fill in to describe the way their schemes operate. The template for the self-certificates was drawn up by a working group set up by the Department for Work and Pensions. The working group included representatives from the trade body, consultancies such as Mercer and Hymans Robertson, and law firm Travers Smith...

