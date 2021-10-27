Global Body Backs New UK Rules For Libor Transition

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 27, 2021, 11:21 AM BST) -- A global standards setter for derivatives has said it supports Britain's plan to bring a Japanese benchmark within its clearing rules in the move away from the Libor interest rate, but warned that finance firms should be given adequate time to accommodate the change. The International Swaps and Derivatives Association said on Tuesday that it supports the Bank of England's proposal to bring the Tokyo Overnight Average Rate, known as TONA, under the U.K.'s clearing obligations. TONA will serve as a replacement benchmark for contracts based in Japanese yen that will move away from the beleaguered London Interbank Offered Rate....

