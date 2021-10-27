Reinsurer SCOR Hit With €708M Natural Catastrophe Claims

By Irene Madongo (October 27, 2021, 4:44 PM BST) -- French reinsurance giant SCOR SE said in its company results on Wednesday that it racked up a €708 million ($823 million) pretax bill from natural catastrophes during first nine months of 2021. The total cost of natural disasters was driven by devastating floods in Europe and Hurricane Ida in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2021. The two events alone cost a total of €343 million before tax, said the global reinsurer, which plans to reduce its exposure in the natural catastrophe market. SCOR said it is shifting its portfolio mix to other insurance sectors, reducing earnings volatility, to improve...

