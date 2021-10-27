EU Cops Make 11 Arrests In Online Investment Scam Bust

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 27, 2021, 12:24 PM BST) -- Europe's law enforcement coordinating agency said on Wednesday that it has helped smash a criminal network of online scammers that has swindled people out of millions of euros by convincing them to invest in fraudulent financial products. Eurojust said it supported authorities in Germany, Georgia and Israel as they arrested 11 suspected members of a gang of online fraudsters, who used 18 web trading platforms to convince consumers to invest in scams by promising high returns. The fraudsters of Georgian and Israeli origin had set up several limited companies to operate the platforms, Eurojust said. The agency did not identify the suspects....

