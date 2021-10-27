Most Judges Back Term Limits For High Court, Survey Says

By Andrew Strickler (October 27, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- More than half of judges support term limits for justices on the nation's top court, according to a survey published this month by the National Judicial College. In an "informal" survey sent to thousands of judicial alumni, the college found that 60% of the 632 responding judges supported term limits for the U.S. Supreme Court, while the other 40% favored keeping lifetime appointments. Of those in support of limited appointments, one-third said they favored a term range between 11 and 19 years, according to the college. Another 18% said it should be 20 years or longer, and the remaining 10% favored...

