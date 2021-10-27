InCloudCounsel Scores $200M Funding, Rebrands As Ontra

By Steven Lerner (October 27, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Legal technology company InCloud LLC, which does business as InCloudCounsel, raised $200 million in a Series B funding round on Wednesday, the largest-disclosed capital raise by a contract software company in 2021, a year with plenty of investments in the space. Alongside the investment, InCloudCounsel is also being rebranded today as Ontra — the word "contract" without the "c" in the beginning or the "ct" at the end — according to the company. Troy Pospisil, co-founder and CEO of Ontra, told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday that contracts are in the spotlight in 2021 because a lot of organizations haven't yet adopted...

