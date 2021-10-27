Travelers On The Hook For $2M Yacht Sunk During Hurricane

By Daphne Zhang (October 27, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Travelers must cover a sunken yacht under a $2 million maritime insurance policy, a Florida federal judge ruled, reversing his previous order and adopting an Eleventh Circuit opinion that held that the policyholder's breach of warranties does not preclude coverage. Travelers must fully cover damage to Ocean Reef Charters' yacht, which sank when Hurricane Irma hit Florida in September 2017, even though there were no professional captain and crew on board at the time. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz said Tuesday Travelers Property Casualty Co. wrongfully withheld coverage, and Ocean Reef Charters is entitled to $2 million —...

