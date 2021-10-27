Calif. Bar Yanks Prosecutor Over Undisclosed Girardi Ties

By Brandon Lowrey (October 27, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of California has placed one of its prosecutors on administrative leave after a Law360 Pulse investigation found he has been moonlighting in private practice alongside the son-in-law of disgraced trial attorney Thomas V. Girardi for more than a year but did not disclose the side job in violation of agency rules. The incident revealed limitations in the bar's ability to spot conflicts among officials who regulate the more than 250,000 lawyers licensed in the nation's most populous state. And it slipped past the agency as it is under heightened scrutiny for its failure to publicly discipline Girardi, who...

