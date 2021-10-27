Fed. Circ. Partly Revives Brooklyn Brewery TM Dispute

By Tiffany Hu (October 27, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Brooklyn Brewery can partially save its trademark challenge against a similarly named former business partner called Brooklyn Brew Shop after the Federal Circuit on Wednesday faulted the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board's analysis with regard to some parts of the brewery's opposition. In a 27-page precedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed the TTAB's rejection of Brooklyn Brewery's petition to cancel Brooklyn Brew Shop's trademark on its name for beer-making kits, finding that it waited too long to challenge the mark. The panel also tossed Brooklyn Brewery's appeal of the board's dismissal of its opposition to Brew Shop's application on a stylized...

