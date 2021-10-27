EU Sets Legislative Plan For Bank Rules, Finalizing Basel III

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 27, 2021, 5:28 PM BST) -- The European Commission approved a legislative agenda on Wednesday to reform banking regulation and finalize the Basel III capital upgrades launched in response to the 2008 financial crisis. New rules will be designed to make EU banks more resilient to market shocks and to aid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The reforms will also aim to guide the move to more climate-friendly investments. The package "faithfully implements" the international Basel III reforms to bulk up requirements on banks to hold capital, financial services commissioner Mairead McGuinness said. "We are in a much better place than we were10 years ago," McGuinness continued. "But the...

