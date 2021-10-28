Tough Decisions Await Prelogar With Her Confirmation As SG

By Jimmy Hoover (October 28, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- With her confirmation on Thursday, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar takes the position often called the "10th justice" in the midst of a historic U.S. Supreme Court term, where she will have to make critical decisions about oral arguments and tough legal judgment calls in cases that could put her office in conflict with administration priorities. Prelogar became the second Senate-confirmed female solicitor general after now-Justice Elena Kagan with Thursday's 53-36 vote and will resume her duties leading the office, which she began in an "acting" capacity at the start of the Biden administration. As the No. 4 official in the U.S....

