Fed Officials Face Fines For Trading Violations Under New Bill

By Al Barbarino (October 27, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Senate Democrats proposed a bill Wednesday that would enforce financial penalties against Federal Reserve officials who run astray of new rules restricting their trading activity, a move that lawmakers believe would curb potential future violations. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, told Law360 during a call with reporters that the bill aimed to put the Fed's rules into federal law while further encouraging officials to follow the rules by imposing fines if they don't. "No matter how wealthy you are, people respond to financial penalties," said Brown, a co-sponsor of the bill. Under the Ban Conflicted Trading at the Fed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS