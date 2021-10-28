Eckert Seamans Adds Employment Litigator In Pa.

By James Boyle (October 28, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- An attorney specializing in labor, employment and municipal law has joined Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC's Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, office, the firm recently announced. Morgan M. Madden has been added to Eckert Seamans' litigation group as an associate in Harrisburg. She moved to the firm after two years as an associate with McCormick Law Firm in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Her practice focuses on representing public employers in labor and employment issues. Madden covers matters including hiring, termination, employee discipline, and contract negotiations for municipal clients. Her experience has involved interest arbitrations, grievance arbitrations, and other employment-related litigation, as well as various zoning,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS