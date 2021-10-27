ABA Says Texas Abortion Law Undermines Constitution

By Jimmy Hoover (October 27, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association on Wednesday backed the federal government's request that the U.S. Supreme Court block Texas' six-week abortion ban, which has proven difficult to challenge in court because of a private enforcement structure. "This court has never countenanced such lawlessness," the ABA said. According to the ABA, the justices must put a stop to Texas' S.B.8, which allows private parties to sue those who "aid or abet" abortion after six weeks. Insulating an unconstitutional law from judicial review by outsourcing enforcement to third parties threatens the supremacy of federal and constitutional law and risks undermining other rights protected by...

