Fragomen Snags Immigration Team From Proskauer For NY

By Marco Poggio (October 28, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy LLP has poached an immigration practice leader and three senior associates from Proskauer Rose LLP for its New York City office in a moment when complex immigration policies require expert legal talent, the firm said Thursday. David Grunblatt, a 15-year-partner at Proskauer who co-headed the firm's immigration and nationality practice, and associates Valarie McPherson, Jennifer Wexler and Erica Loomba joined a growing team of 138 attorneys, 35 of them partners, at Fragomen's office near Times Square this week, a spokesperson said. Carmita Alonso, an executive partner at Fragomen who manages the New York office, told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS