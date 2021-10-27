Louisiana To Regulate, Not Ban, Sale Of Delta-8 THC In Food

By Katryna Perera (October 27, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Louisiana is set to allow hemp-derived Delta-8 THC in food after the state health department announced it has begun registering products, issuing permits and reviewing plans by manufacturers and distributors. Delta-8 is an isomer or chemical variant of Delta-9, the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana that produces a "high" when consumed. The compound has caused waves within the cannabis industry recently and its legality has come under question due to a gap in the 2018 federal Farm Bill. Many states have sought to regulate or completely ban Delta-8, such as Texas, whose health department rescheduled it onto the controlled substances list. ...

