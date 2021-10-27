President Biden Announces 4 More US Attorney Nominees

By Ryan Boysen (October 27, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden has nominated four more lawyers to serve as U.S. attorneys responsible for upholding federal laws in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Arizona and New Jersey. In a statement put out Wednesday afternoon, the White House said the four nominees were chosen for their professionalism, experience and credentials, as well as their "dedication to pursuing equal justice for all" and their "commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice." The White House also said appointing more U.S. attorneys is an integral part of its efforts to reduce a recent nationwide uptick in gun violence. President Biden has nominated 23 lawyers to...

