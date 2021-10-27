EPA Asks Court To Sign Off On $5.7M Deal With Land O'Lakes

By Morgan Conley (October 27, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency asked an Oklahoma federal court Wednesday to sign off on a $5.7 million deal to end its suit seeking to hold Land O'Lakes Inc. and one of its affiliates liable for the costs of cleaning up an oil refinery site previously owned by the dairy company. The federal government told the court the consent decree it reached with the dairy company and real estate holding affiliate Cushing, Oklahoma, Brownfields LLC is ready for the judge's signature now that the 30-day public comment period for the deal has closed without any objections. Under the deal to end...

