DOJ Decision On Bannon Prosecution Will Involve Nuance

By Thomas Firestone (October 28, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives select committee's decision to refer Steve Bannon to the U.S. Department of Justice for criminal prosecution for contempt of Congress has sparked expectation about the possibility of the DOJ bringing criminal charges against Bannon. President Joe Biden said that he hoped that Bannon would be prosecuted.[1] However, a closer analysis of the law and practice suggests that the DOJ's decision to prosecute may not be as easy as it seems. Does the DOJ have discretion? An initial question is whether the DOJ must prosecute Bannon. Title 2 of the U.S. Code, Section 194, which defines the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS