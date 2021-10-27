4 Candidates Make Their Case For Pa. Commonwealth Court

By James Boyle (October 27, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Two openings on the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court are up for grabs in the Nov. 2 general election, with two Republicans and two Democrats each seeking to fill those seats. The candidates are campaigning for 10-year terms on the bench, where they would be part of a panel of judges that hears cases and appeals in which the state or a local government is a party. Both seats have been left open by retiring judges. Judge Robert Simpson left the bench in 2019 with two years left on his term. Gov. Tom Wolf selected Judge J. Andrew Crompton, a Republican, to finish...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS