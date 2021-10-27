Tissue Co. Gorham Gets OK For Vote On Ch. 11 Liquidation

By Rick Archer (October 27, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge sent Gorham Paper & Tissue LLC's Chapter 11 liquidation plan out for a creditor vote Wednesday, nearly a year after the bathroom tissue maker sold its assets and reached a $7.5 million settlement with its Zohar parent company. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens issued an order giving interim approval to Gorham's plan disclosure statement and setting a December date for a confirmation hearing for the company's proposal to distribute its remaining assets to its unsecured creditors. Gorham, once controlled by distressed debt mogul Lynn Tilton, sought Chapter 11 protection in November 2020, reporting about $100 million in...

