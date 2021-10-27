Top Mass. Justice Seeks Atty Input On Post-Pandemic Courts

By Chris Villani (October 27, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Newly installed Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Kimberly S. Budd said Wednesday she would soon be seeking input from the state bar association on how to handle technological and other challenges associated with courts' return to "normal" following the disruption caused by the pandemic. In her first state of the judiciary address since being sworn in as the first Black woman to lead the Western Hemisphere's oldest continuously functioning appellate court, Chief Justice Budd expressed her gratitude to her fellow justices and other members of the bar who kept the courts operating since COVID-19 upended society. She said her focus...

