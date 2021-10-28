Senate Confirms Conn. Judge, Panel Advances 9th Circ. Pick

By James Arkin (October 28, 2021, 1:01 PM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced President Joe Biden's nominees for the Ninth Circuit and two district courts in Michigan with some bipartisan support Thursday, while the full Senate confirmed a district judge nominee for the District of Connecticut. The committee voted 13-9 in favor of Judge Lucy H. Koh, who is currently serving as a judge on the Northern District of California and is nominated to the Ninth Circuit. Judge Koh had the support of two Republicans on the panel, Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., though Grassley noted that he had not yet decided whether to support her...

