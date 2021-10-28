Senate Confirms Prelogar As Solicitor General

By James Arkin (October 28, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The Senate confirmed Elizabeth Prelogar as solicitor general by a 53-36 vote Thursday, officially putting her in the position often referred to as the "10th justice" for its influence in representing the federal government at the U.S. Supreme Court. Prelogar returns to the office in the midst of a historic term, with abortion, gun rights and religious liberty on the docket. On Monday, the federal government will ask the justices to block Texas' ban on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy in the case U.S. v. Texas. It is unclear whether Prelogar will argue the government's case. Prelogar served as acting solicitor...

