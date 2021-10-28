Lloyd's Joins 'Net-Zero' Insurance Climate Initiative

By Martin Croucher (October 28, 2021, 4:56 PM BST) -- Lloyd's of London said on Thursday that it will take steps to ensure the underwriting portfolio of its members will have a net-zero impact on the climate by 2050, as the sector comes under pressure to stop providing cover for fossil fuel polluters. The specialist insurance market said that it had joined the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance, a United Nations-accredited industry group led by French insurer AXA. The corporation said that it would redirect capital from its £3 billion ($4.1 billion) central fund toward green assets and set a new reporting regime for the insurers it supervises to ensure balance in...

