EU Aims To Clarify Accounting Classification Of SPAC Shares

By Najiyya Budaly (October 28, 2021, 3:13 PM BST) -- Europe's securities watchdog has called on an accounting body to clarify how shares issued by special purpose acquisition companies should be classified to help provide clarity and consistency across the bloc. Anneli Tuominen, interim chairwoman of the European Securities and Markets Authority, has asked the interpretations committee of the International Financial Reporting Standards whether SPAC shares should be classified as financial liabilities or equity instruments, according to a letter published on Wednesday. The committee responds to questions about rules issued by the standards board, known as the IASB. SPACs are blank check companies set up to raise capital during an initial public...

