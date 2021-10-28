Gov't To Review Charges For Unlocking Pensions Investment

By Martin Croucher (October 28, 2021, 1:22 PM BST) -- The government has said it will review a regulatory cap on the charges levied on members of retirement schemes as it seeks to stimulate investment by pension funds in a wider range of asset classes. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said in his autumn Budget announcement on Wednesday that the government would, however, ensure that pension savings of Britons remained protected. "I'm announcing today that we will consult on further changes to the regulatory charge cap for pensions schemes, unlocking institutional investment while protecting savers," Sunak said in his announcement to Parliament on Wednesday. It is the second time that...

