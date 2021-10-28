UK Cops Secure £1.6M In Property From Family In AML Probe

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 28, 2021, 4:58 PM BST) -- The National Crime Agency said on Thursday that a Chinese family has agreed to hand over two of their London properties worth £1.6 million ($2.2 million) after it uncovered suspected dirty money moving through its bank accounts. Shuyu and Shucheng Cao, brothers based in Britain, and their mother, have agreed to relinquish two London properties — a house and an apartment — as part of a settlement agreement after the agency brought a civil recovery claim against them in the High Court. The NCA made the claim after it discovered that a convicted money launderer had transferred money into a bank account...

