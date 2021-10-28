Treasury's AML Focus Highlights Need For Crypto Regulation

By Ian Hargreaves (October 28, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- On July 22, HM Treasury published a consultation paper inviting views and evidence on the steps proposed by the government to amend the anti-money laundering regulations, including its planned implementation of the Financial Action Task Force's so-called travel rule for cryptocurrency transactions. The consultation's focus on the transfer of crypto assets shines a light on the increasing role of cryptocurrency in money laundering, and the consequent need for greater transparency and regulation of cryptocurrency transactions. According to the consultation, having been "kept informed of technological developments, such as the development of common data standards and the progress of a large number...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS