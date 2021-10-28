Court Questions Parents' Suit Over Fla. School Mask Limits

By Nathan Hale (October 28, 2021, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court cast doubt over a lawsuit brought by a group of parents who challenged a statewide ban against COVID-19 face mask mandates in schools, in an order explaining its decision to freeze a trial judgment the parents won while it considers the state's appeal. In its order Wednesday, the First District Court of Appeal questioned the parents' standing on multiple fronts to challenge a rule issued by the Department of Health this summer that said school mask rules had to allow parents to opt out on behalf of their children, along with an executive order from Gov. Ron...

