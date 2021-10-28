Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Court Questions Parents' Suit Over Fla. School Mask Limits

By Nathan Hale (October 28, 2021, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court cast doubt over a lawsuit brought by a group of parents who challenged a statewide ban against COVID-19 face mask mandates in schools, in an order explaining its decision to freeze a trial judgment the parents won while it considers the state's appeal.

In its order Wednesday, the First District Court of Appeal questioned the parents' standing on multiple fronts to challenge a rule issued by the Department of Health this summer that said school mask rules had to allow parents to opt out on behalf of their children, along with an executive order from Gov. Ron...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!