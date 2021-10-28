Deputy AG Unveils New Tacks For White Collar Enforcement

By Stewart Bishop (October 28, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Deputy U.S. Attorney General Lisa Monaco on Thursday unveiled a tougher approach toward white collar enforcement at the U.S. Department of Justice. In a speech to the American Bar Association's 2021 White Collar Crime National Institute Summit in Miami, Monaco said that companies would have to turn over everything and everyone to get credit for cooperation, and that even unrelated prior misconduct would be taken into account when prosecutors are determining resolutions of corporate cases. Monaco laid out three initiatives that the DOJ is taking to enhance corporate criminal enforcement, and said more reforms were under consideration. In a return to...

