Gfeller Laurie Opens Philly Office, Adds Attys In Pa., NJ, Conn.

By James Boyle (October 29, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Midsize law firm Gfeller Laurie LLP went through a growth spurt this week, opening a new Philadelphia office and adding four attorneys to its northeast locations in Philadelphia; West Hartford, Connecticut; and Princeton, New Jersey. Gfeller Laurie launched its Philadelphia office this month at One Liberty Place on Market Street when it welcomed liability attorney Chimdi G. Tuffs to the firm. Founding partner Robert D. Laurie told Law360 Pulse in a phone interview on Friday that the Philadelphia market has always been a target for the firm, but they couldn't find the right person to lead it until Tuffs. "We have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS