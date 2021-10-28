Del. Federal Judge Clears Amazon In Patent Suit Over Alexa

By Adam Lidgett (October 28, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has found that Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant did not infringe a pair of digital voice assistant technology patents, closing the book on a case that has been pending for nearly half a decade. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews on Thursday granted Amazon's bid for a judgment of noninfringement of the two remaining patents-in-suit, which are both owned by plaintiff IPA Technologies Inc. The claims of the patents require a so-called interagent communication language, which the judge said meant a language for things like task coordination, according to the decision. But the judge said that Alexa doesn't...

