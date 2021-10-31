Why State High Courts Unlikely To Act As Independent Force

By Justin Wise | Listen to article Your browser does not support the audio element.

James L. Gibson

Michael Nelson

What was the motivation behind taking a deeper look at the state supreme courts and how they can impact inequality across the U.S.?

The stated objective of this book is to explain why some state supreme courts have been more likely to favor equality than other courts, accounting for different variables. What were your main findings?

This book is based on a study of more than 6,000 cases between 1990-2015, which found that about half favored equality and the other half favored inequality. What types of cases were you assessing?

What were your takeaways on the findings about courts and whether they handed down decisions that more often favored equality versus more often opposed it?

An important piece of this subject is the great attention on the U.S. Supreme Court, which you note decides less than 100 cases per year, making the state high courts very influential on many matters. This is something that seems to not have as much awareness as you'd probably hope. Why do you think that is?

What are some other developments in the news today that signify how influential state supreme courts can be?

What's next for this project; what questions did this book produce that you're interested in?