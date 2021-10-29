Chiesa Shahinian Names 1st Female Managing Member

By Nick Muscavage (October 29, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC recently named a new managing member at the firm, and she's going down in history as the firm's first female to serve in the role. Patricia K. Costello, a retired New Jersey Superior Court judge who joined Chiesa Shahinian in 2015, was appointed the firm's new managing member on Thursday. She is the first woman to lead as the firm's executive since its founding in 1972. Costello is now in charge of the operations of Chiesa Shahinian, which has more than $90 million in revenue, 175 attorneys and 285 employees, according to the firm. The West...

